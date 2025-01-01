WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 3rd

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0389 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $417.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

