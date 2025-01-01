World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,295 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after buying an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after buying an additional 634,343 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,410.8% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after buying an additional 530,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 316.2% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 506,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 384,985 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.