XBiotech Inc. Appoints Dr. Tak W. Mak to its Board of Directors

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) has recently announced the appointment of Dr. Tak W. Mak to its Board of Directors, effective December 24, 2024. The decision was made in accordance with Section 14.4 of the Company’s Articles, which allows the Board to fill existing vacancies. Dr. Mak’s tenure on the board will extend until the upcoming annual general meeting, receiving a compensation package in line with other board members.
Dr. Tak W. Mak is a distinguished scientist with a notable career. He currently holds professorships in the Departments of Medical Biophysics and Immunology at the University of Toronto and has been recognized with an induction into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame. Dr. Mak’s contributions to immunology include the identification and cloning of the T cell receptor in 1984, a pivotal advancement that laid the groundwork for modern immunotherapies. His noteworthy achievements also include the co-founding of Agios Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on cellular metabolism and FDA-approved cancer treatments.
The news of Dr. Tak W. Mak’s appointment comes as a strategic move by XBiotech to strengthen its leadership and benefit from the expertise of a renowned figure in the scientific community.
This report was filed on December 31, 2024, by John Simard, Chief Executive Officer, and President of XBiotech Inc.
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.
