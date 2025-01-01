XBiotech Inc. Appoints Dr. Tak W. Mak to its Board of Directors

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) has recently announced the appointment of Dr. Tak W. Mak to its Board of Directors, effective December 24, 2024. The decision was made in accordance with Section 14.4 of the Company’s Articles, which allows the Board to fill existing vacancies. Dr. Mak’s tenure on the board will extend until the upcoming annual general meeting, receiving a compensation package in line with other board members.

Dr. Tak W. Mak is a distinguished scientist with a notable career. He currently holds professorships in the Departments of Medical Biophysics and Immunology at the University of Toronto and has been recognized with an induction into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame. Dr. Mak’s contributions to immunology include the identification and cloning of the T cell receptor in 1984, a pivotal advancement that laid the groundwork for modern immunotherapies. His noteworthy achievements also include the co-founding of Agios Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on cellular metabolism and FDA-approved cancer treatments.

XBiotech’s President and CEO, John Simard, expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Mak joining the Board, citing his exceptional scientific prowess and innovative mindset as valuable additions to the team. In light of this appointment, independent directors W. Thorpe McKenzie and Jan-Paul Waldin will continue their roles on the Company’s Audit Committee. The Company aims to adhere to NASDAQ regulations by maintaining a two-member Audit Committee and will promptly address any vacancies within the stipulated timeline.

The news of Dr. Tak W. Mak’s appointment comes as a strategic move by XBiotech to strengthen its leadership and benefit from the expertise of a renowned figure in the scientific community.

This report was filed on December 31, 2024, by John Simard, Chief Executive Officer, and President of XBiotech Inc.

