XOMA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
XOMA Price Performance
XOMAO opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. XOMA has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $25.87.
XOMA Company Profile
