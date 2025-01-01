Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of AZN opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

