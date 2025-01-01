Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for General Mills

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

GIS opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

