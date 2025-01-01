Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for Adobe Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a twelve month low of $432.47 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.