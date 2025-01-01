Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for FMS Earnings

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Fresenius Medical Care in a research note issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FMS stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,045.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.