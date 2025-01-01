Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for AMAT Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $162.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.37.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 326.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 592.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.