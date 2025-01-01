Zacks Small Cap Comments on reAlpha Tech FY2024 Earnings

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of reAlpha Tech in a research report issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for reAlpha Tech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 2,035.17%.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on reAlpha Tech in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AIRE stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. reAlpha Tech has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

