Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.71.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,201.48. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $273,282.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,604.60. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,879 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.30 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $83.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.