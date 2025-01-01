ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.11 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.46). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 233,387 shares changing hands.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.69 million, a PE ratio of -226.47, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.