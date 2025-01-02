89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 101,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 973,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $829.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

In related news, Director Charles Mcwherter acquired 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 5,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,052.04. This represents a 1.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,950. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 226.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter valued at $66,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in 89bio by 76.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in 89bio by 30.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

