A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 142,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 347,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $635.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 385.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

