A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Craig Hallum lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,443.30. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. State Street Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,873,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 286,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 43,184.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after buying an additional 1,724,343 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

