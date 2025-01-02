Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Acerinox Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

