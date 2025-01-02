Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.81 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 96182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.