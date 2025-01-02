Air Industries Group Secures $2.6 Million Contract for US Navy Aircraft Landing Gear Assemblies

On January 2, 2025, Air Industries Group, a leading manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for aerospace and defense prime contractors, announced that it has secured a new contract worth $2.6 million. The contract pertains to main landing gear assemblies for the US Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft, a critical platform for the US Navy’s operations.

Get alerts:

This recent contract follows a previous $11 million award for E-2D landing gear assemblies announced by the company on December 9th. While the previous award supported the production of new aircraft, this new contract focuses on aftermarket maintenance, repair, or overhaul of existing aircraft already in service. The award from a different customer showcases Air Industries Group’s commitment to broadening its support for international customers.

Lou Melluzzo, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Industries Group, emphasized the significance of the E-2D aircraft program and its continued importance to the company. He stated, “The E-2D aircraft continues to be a cornerstone for Air Industries… We have supported this program for decades, and we look forward to supporting it for many years to come.”

Melluzzo further highlighted the positive business development trends, noting that the company’s bookings of new business have exceeded billings throughout calendar year 2024. He emphasized that the recent contract awards demonstrate the company’s increasing confidence in its future prospects.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release caution that the actual results could differ from estimates due to various factors such as market trends, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Air Industries Group also disclosed the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure for understanding profitability, excluding non-cash charges and other specified expenses.

For more information or inquiries, individuals can reach out to Air Industries Group’s Chief Financial Officer at 631-328-7039 or visit the company’s contact page at www.airindustriesgroup.com/contact-us/.

This concludes the summary of the recent developments at Air Industries Group as per the 8-K SEC filing and the attached press release dated January 2, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Air Industries Group’s 8K filing here.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

Read More