Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.40. 3,562,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,773,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Airship AI Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,400. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Airship AI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Airship AI by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Airship AI
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
