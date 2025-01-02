Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.53 ($0.08), with a volume of 2477185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market cap of £317.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

