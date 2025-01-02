AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Update

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 49,460,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMC opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.85. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.44.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

