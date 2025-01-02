American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,935. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

