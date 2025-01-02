Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler Companies

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler Companies in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.83.

AMGN stock opened at $260.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.06. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,659,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $426,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,156,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,910,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

