Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading 12.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Approximately 420,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,202,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

