Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 315,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 241,049 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $43.75.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,460,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.