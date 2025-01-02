Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Shares Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) was down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 461,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 193,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Down 10.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,359.60. Insiders own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Andean Precious Metals

