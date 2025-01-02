Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. 515,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 193,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 84,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,359.60. 69.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

