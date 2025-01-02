Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. 461,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 193,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins raised Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 84,400 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,359.60. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
