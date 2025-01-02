Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. 461,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 193,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins raised Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Down 10.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 84,400 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,359.60. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Andean Precious Metals

