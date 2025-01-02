Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 3101701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.12 ($0.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 11 ($0.14) price objective on shares of Andrada Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -211.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

