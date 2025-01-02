Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, Director W D. Minami acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,370.07. This represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

