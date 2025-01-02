Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Up 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). Approximately 1,909,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 790,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Anglesey Mining Trading Up 14.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

