Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 3,378,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,688,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

APLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,369 shares of company stock worth $3,115,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 240,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 736.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 428,428 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 308,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

