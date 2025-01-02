Applied Industrial Technologies Completes Acquisition of Hydradyne, LLCCleveland, OH (January 2, 2025) – Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has finalized the acquisition of Hydradyne, LLC, as of December 31, 2024. Hydradyne, headquartered in

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Applied Industrial Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

