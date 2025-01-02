Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.74 and last traded at $111.30. Approximately 585,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,675,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $96.25 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 target price (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $31,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $330,628.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,252.59. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,316 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,096 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

