ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.65 and last traded at $125.17. Approximately 621,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,044,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.32.

ARM Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.60, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 21.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $419,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARM by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

