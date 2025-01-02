Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $94.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Astera Labs stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,250. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 300,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,256,257.36. The trade was a 7.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,978,119 shares of company stock worth $186,618,509 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

