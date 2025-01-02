Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 158500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Aston Bay Stock Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of C$15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

