Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.07 ($0.19). Approximately 2,564,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 1,124,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.95 ($0.21).

The stock has a market cap of £95.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.07.

Atlantic Lithium (formerly “IronRidge Resources”) is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire through to production.

The Company’s flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa’s first lithium producing mine.

