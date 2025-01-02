Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading 30% Higher – Here’s Why

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 30% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 201,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 110,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$10.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

