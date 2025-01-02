Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 685,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 267,031 shares.The stock last traded at $61.36 and had previously closed at $61.31.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 99,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,515,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

