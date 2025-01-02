AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 550,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 424.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

