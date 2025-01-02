Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Trading Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 106,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 50,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Stock Up 75.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

