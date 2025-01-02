Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,714,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,384,746 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $497.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

