BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 128845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDORY. Citigroup downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

