Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 58913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,137,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 375,364 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 196,141 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

