Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1266575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$38.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

