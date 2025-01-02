Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1266575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$38.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Belo Sun Mining
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Retail Stocks Can Keep Winning in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.