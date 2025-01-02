BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.50. 36,132,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 11,271,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.58.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,809,668.66. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 782,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,246. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 135.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

