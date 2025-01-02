BKV (NYSE:BKV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 45598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BKV from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BKV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

