BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 830694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.
Separately, TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
