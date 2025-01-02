BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth $245,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 594,776 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
